Max has finally dropped the trailer for the second season of its crime drama series Tokyo Vice. The series, helmed by J.T. Rogers, stars Ansel Elgort as an American journalist who lives in Tokyo. Tokyo Vice Season 2 also stars Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu, and Ayumi Ito. The first season of the series debuted on April 7, 2022, and got a positive response from the viewers. The trailer for the second season has been dropped, and it will commence streaming on February 8 with the release of two episodes. Later, one episode will be released every week for eight straight weeks. Tokyo Vice Review: Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe’s Crime-Drama Series is an Exquisite Look Into the Japanese Yakuza! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Trailer of Tokyo Vice Season 2 Here:

