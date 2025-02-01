Vivian Dsena, one of television's biggest names, ended as the first runner-up of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18. The actor continues to win hearts even outside the show. Vivian recently hosted a grand success party with his wife, Nouran Aly, which was attended by several prominent industry figures. Nouran, who was celebrating her birthday, received a sweet surprise from her husband. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday (February 1), Vivian shared a post from the celebration, capturing the heartfelt moment. In the video, the actor is seen dedicating the romantic track "Tum Hi Ho", featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur from Aashiqui 2 (20130. Sharing the post, Vivian wrote, "A small tribute to my wife on her birthday. Though I’m just a bathroom singer, I gave my best to sing this song for you, Nouran." ‘Enjoying Quality Time With My Loved Ones’: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Runner-Up Vivian Dsena Shares Blissful Moments With Wife Nouran Aly and Kids (See Pics).

Vivian Dsena Sings ‘Tum Hi Ho’ for Wife Nouran Aly on Her Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

