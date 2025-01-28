‘Enjoying Quality Time With My Loved Ones’: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Runner-Up Vivian Dsena Shares Blissful Moments With Wife Nouran Aly and Kids (See Pics)

Vivian Dsena, the Bigg Boss 18 Runner-up, shared a heartwarming post featuring his wife Nouran Aly and their kids. He captioned the photos, "Finally, home enjoying quality time with my loved ones. Have learnt to cherish and appreciate this irreplaceable bliss and happiness even more...". In the first picture, Vivian is seen capturing a selfie with his entire family, radiating pure joy. The second and third images show him embracing his kids in a playful, loving moment. It’s clear that Vivian is relishing some well-deserved family time, cherishing every moment with his loved ones as he savours this blissful phase of life. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Runner-Up Vivian Dsena Reflects on His Journey After Finale Loss to Karanveer Mehra, Expresses Gratitude to Fans and Says ‘The Love I’ve Received Is Beyond Overwhelming’.

Vivian Dsena Captures ‘Bliss and Happiness’ in Family Photos With Wife Nouran Aly and Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)