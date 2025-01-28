‘Enjoying Quality Time With My Loved Ones’: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Runner-Up Vivian Dsena Shares Blissful Moments With Wife Nouran Aly and Kids (See Pics)

'Bigg Boss 18' runner-up Vivian Dsena recently shared blissful family moments with his wife Nouran Aly and their kids. The actor is soaking in some well-deserved quality time with his loved ones.

‘Enjoying Quality Time With My Loved Ones’: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Runner-Up Vivian Dsena Shares Blissful Moments With Wife Nouran Aly and Kids (See Pics)
Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly and Their Kids (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 28, 2025 11:51 PM IST

Vivian Dsena, the Bigg Boss 18 Runner-up, shared a heartwarming post featuring his wife Nouran Aly and their kids. He captioned the photos, "Finally, home enjoying quality time with my loved ones. Have learnt to cherish and appreciate this irreplaceable bliss and happiness even more...". In the first picture, Vivian is seen capturing a selfie with his entire family, radiating pure joy. The second and third images show him embracing his kids in a playful, loving moment. It’s clear that Vivian is relishing some well-deserved family time, cherishing every moment with his loved ones as he savours this blissful phase of life. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Runner-Up Vivian Dsena Reflects on His Journey After Finale Loss to Karanveer Mehra, Expresses Gratitude to Fans and Says ‘The Love I’ve Received Is Beyond Overwhelming’.

Vivian Dsena Captures ‘Bliss and Happiness’ in Family Photos With Wife Nouran Aly and Kids

 

