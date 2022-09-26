Varsha Bumra was declared winner of Zee TV's DID (Dance India Dance) Super Moms 3. She won a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh. Varsha worked as a daily wage labourer at a construction site before she participated on the dance reality show. DID was judged by Remo D’Souza, Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Tushar Kalia Poses With KKK 12 Trophy, Thanks Everyone for Their Support!

Varsha Bumra Wins Dance India Dance:

