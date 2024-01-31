EPIC ON's Video Cam Scam show, which aired on January 12, has surpassed 100 million streams. The thrilling series delves deep into the life of Sub-Inspector Vinay, whose world turns upside-down when his family is exposed to a hacker. The question remains: will he be able to safeguard them and his dignity? Starring Rajniesh Duggal and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles, this series unravels the tale of deceit and redemption in the digital age. Video Cam Scam Trailer: Rajniesh Duggal, Amruta Khanvilkar Battle Online Hackers in EPIC ON's Show, Premiering January 12, 2024 (Watch Video).

EPIC ON's Show Video Cam Scam Reaches 100 Million Stream:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPIC ON (@theepicon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)