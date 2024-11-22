Actress Moon Moon Sen's husband and Raima Sen's father Bharat Dev Varma, passed away on November 19. Raima shared unseen photos of Bharat Dev Varma and captioned it, "Daddy, can’t write anything yet. Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been. Till then, Dad, may you be happy wherever you are and live life king-size, like you always did. I will miss you always and love you." As per reports, he died due to health issues. As soon as the actress shared these pictures, Rohit Bose Roy, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly reacted and offered their condolences. ‘He Never Spoiled Us’: Raima Sen Opens Up About Her Childhood, Thanks Father Bharat Dev Varma for Keeping Sister Riya Sen and Her Grounded Despite Their Royal Lineage.

Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Dev Varma’s Passing in Heartfelt Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raima Sen (@raimasen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)