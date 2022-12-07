Yashpal Sharma has the best way to promote his film, Dada Lakhmi. As the actor took to Twitter and shared a few pics in which he can be seen carrying his Haryanvi film's posters on street with an aim garner audiences at the cinema halls. Along with the post, he also added a witty caption. Have a look. Viral Video: Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Angrily Walks Off Stage After Man Throws Money on Her During Performance - Watch!

Yashpal Sharma With Dada Lakhmi Posters:

If public is not coming in cinema halls, Let’s go in public 🌺🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/SPLmynQ7QH — Yashpal Sharma (@iyashpalsharma) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)