Tabla maestro-percussionist Ustad Zakir Hussain, aged 73, passed away after being admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital due to heart-related issues on December 15, as per Dainik Bhaskar. The legendary musician, who had been facing blood pressure problems, was well-known for his remarkable talent and contributions to Indian classical music. His death marks a huge loss to the world of music. Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Hospitalised in ICU Following Heart Related Complications in San Francisco, USA.

Zakir Hussain No More

