Ustad Zakir Hussain's family shared an emotional post on his official Instagram account on Sunday, marking the first since his passing and burial at a San Francisco cemetery. The post features an undated black-and-white photo of Zakir’s hands, along with those of his wife Antonia Minnecola and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, all wrapped together in a symbol of love and unity. The caption reads, "Forever together in love," reflecting the family's deep connection and grief. The post pays tribute to the legendary tabla maestro’s enduring legacy and love. Zakir Hussain Final Farewell: Percussionist a Sivamani Pays Tribute to Tabla Maestro With Drum Performance at His Funeral in San Francisco.

First Instagram Post From Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Family After His Death Features Emotional Monochrome Image

