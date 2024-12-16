AR Rahman expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Zakir Hussain, describing him as an ‘inspiration’ and ‘a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim’. The Arabic phrase ‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un’, commonly used in Islam to express condolences upon hearing of someone’s death, translates to ‘Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him is our return’. Hussain passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73, due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In his tribute, Rahman acknowledged the immeasurable loss of the tabla maestro, adding that he regretted not being able to collaborate more with Zakir Hussain, despite plans for an album together. Rahman prayed that Zakir’s family would find the strength to bear such an immense loss and offered his heartfelt condolences.

Sitar Player Anoushka Shankar Mourns Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Passing, Calls It ‘Devastating’.

AR Rahman Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zakir Hussain

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim 🌟🌍. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 16, 2024

Priceless Memories Of AR Rahman With Zakir Hussain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)