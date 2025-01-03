Amitabh Bachchan is one such personality who proves that age changes nothing. The acting great, who is quite active on social media, took to his Instagram handle on Friday (January 3) and shared a touching post about how Indians came together and mourned the loss of several eminent personalities in 2024, irrespective of their religion. The cartoon image shared by Big B featured Ratan Tata, former PM Manmohan Singh, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and filmmaker Shyam Benegal in heaven. The image had the text: "A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh, and a Hindu passed away in 2024, and the whole nation mourned and remembered them only as Indians." Big B captioned the post, "the picture says it all." Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Attend Their MD's Son's Wedding Reception Without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (View Pics).

Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to National Heroes Who Died in 2024

