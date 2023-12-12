The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet for Class 10th and 12th exams today, December 12. The board released the timetable for Class 10th and 12th Board Exams. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin on February 15, 2024. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board examination 2024 can check the timetables here. According to the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and end on March 13, 2024. On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 board examination will start on February 15 and end on April 2, 2024. Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm daily. CLAT Exam Result 2024: Common Law Admission Test Examination Results Likely To Be Declared Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Know How to Check.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Datesheet for Class 12 Exams

CBSE releases date sheet for class 12th Board Exams. Examinations to begin from 15th February 2024. pic.twitter.com/o2w7FbN8h8 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Datesheet for Class 10 Exams

CBSE releases date sheet for class 10th Board Exams. Examinations to begin from 15th February 2024. pic.twitter.com/b1syspJ6Ut — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

