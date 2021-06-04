Karnataka Board Examination 2021 Latest Update:

Karnataka Board Exams 2021 for the 2nd PUC exams have been cancelled. SSLC Exams 2021, however, would be conducted in the 3rd week of July: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

No Student to Fail in Class 10 & Class 12:

No student will fail in class 10th and 12th. Evaluation will be according to grades: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar pic.twitter.com/k7zdUgNIa8 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)