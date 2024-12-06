The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam results on December 5, 2024. Candidates can access the PDF of qualified candidates’ names and roll numbers on the official website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 186,509 candidates have successfully qualified for the Tier 2 exam, which is scheduled to be held on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025. The Tier 1 exam was conducted between September 9 and September 26, 2024, with thousands of aspirants competing for a chance to progress. Shortlisted candidates will receive new admit cards for the Tier 2 exam and must prepare for the next stage. The SSC advises all qualified candidates to regularly check the official website for updates and further instructions. SSC CGL Tier 1 2024 Results: SSC To Announce Combined Graduate Level Examination Results Soon at ssc.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard Online.

SSC CGL Result 2024 Out

SSC CGL 2024 TIER-1 का RESULT आज OUT हो गया है RESULT और CUT-OFF देखने के बाद यही दिमाग मे आया कि ये हो क्या रहा है समझ नही आ रहा ! पिछली साल से 2 से 2.5 गुना CANDIDATES लेने के बाद भी CUTOFF पिछली साल से भी ज्यादा होना ! सायद ही किसी ने ये सोचा हो ? फिलहाल , जिन्होंने में… pic.twitter.com/MNhqd0cm3X — Abhinay Maths (@abhinaymaths) December 5, 2024

