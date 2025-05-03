Bengaluru, May 3: India has seen it all when it comes to ship, truck, and two-wheeler deliveries. But now, a South Bengaluru apartment complex is taking things sky-high. Residents of Prestige Falcon City are receiving groceries, medicines, and daily essentials via drones, thanks to a collaboration between BigBasket and drone logistics firm Skye Air Mobility.

The drone delivery service operates from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to residents. Each drone can carry up to 7 kg of packages from a BigBasket hub within 5 km of the society. The drone drops the order at a designated spot, where a staff member collects it and delivers it to the doorstep. Amazon Drone Delivery Service To Begin in UK’s Darlington Town and Roll Its ‘Amazon Premium Air Service’ for Product Deliveries: Reports.

What Is Drone Delivery?

Drone delivery is a modern logistics solution in which small unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) transport goods from a distribution point to customers’ locations. This contactless method is designed to reduce delivery time, cut through traffic, and improve last-mile connectivity. Drones are especially effective for lightweight packages over short distances and are increasingly used for groceries, medicines, and urgent parcels. Drone Delivery in India: In a First, Drone Delivers Validation of Blood Bags in Delhi (Watch Video).

Drone Delivery: Time, Charges and Functioning

In South Bengaluru, drone delivery is no longer a concept—it's a daily convenience. Starting as early as 7 a.m. and operating until 8 p.m., drones are now delivering groceries and essentials to residents of Prestige Falcon City completely free of extra charges. Each drone can carry packages weighing up to 7 kilograms, either as individual orders or in batches, depending on the need.

The drones deliver the items to a designated drop-off point, where a staff member of the apartment complex takes over and ensures doorstep delivery. All orders are dispatched from a BigBasket storage facility located within a 5 km radius. These operations are powered by Skye Air, a drone logistics company, and have received approval from India’s aviation authority, the DGCA. The entire system is equipped with real-time tracking, offering both convenience and transparency to users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2025 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).