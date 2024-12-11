The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board announced the schedule for the Class 10 or SSC board exams today, December 11. As per the official notification, the AP SSC or Class 10 board exams will begin on March 17 and end on March 31, 2025. The news was confirmed by Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nara Lokesh said the state government has planned exams on alternate days to help students prepare better and reduce stress. "Make the most of this extra time to study and aim for excellent scores! Wishing all my brothers and sisters the very best!" his post read. NEET PG Counselling 2024 New Schedule: MCC Revises Timetable, Know Important Dates and Step-by-Step Guide for Choice-Filing.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam Time Table for 2025 Out

Important Update for SSC Students! The March 2025 10th class public examination schedule is out now! To help you prepare better and reduce stress, we've planned exams on alternate days. Make the most of this extra time to study and aim for excellent scores! Wishing all my… pic.twitter.com/nmvQSzQDBX — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) December 11, 2024

