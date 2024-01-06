In light of the prevailing cold weather conditions, the winter break for schools in Delhi has been extended until January 10. The decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students during this period of severe cold. Further updates regarding the resumption of classes will be provided as the situation evolves. Noida School Winter Holiday: Schools Shut Till January 14 Up to Class 8 Due to Dense Fog and Cold Weather.

Winter Vacation in Delhi Schools

In light of extreme cold waves and IMD’s yellow alert, Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education orders to extend the Winter Vacation in all the Govt, Govt-aided and Unaided Recognised Private Schools of Delhi till 10th January pic.twitter.com/p694hT8kEc — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

