Today, Saturday, May 17, 2025, banks across India are open. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Since May 17 falls on the third Saturday, banks will operate during their regular Saturday working hours. Customers can visit their local bank branches to conduct in-person transactions. Additionally, digital banking services such as online banking, mobile apps, ATMs, NEFT, and RTGS are available 24/7, allowing for convenient account management and fund transfers even on holidays. For a complete list of state-wise bank holidays, you can refer to the RBI’s official holiday calendar. Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

