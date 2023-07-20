Twitter is flooded with tweets where people said they received "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phones. The notification, which triggered a bit of a panic among people, states: "This is a test alert from Department of Telecommunication, Government of India." People were wondering if the "Emergency Alert" notification is genuine test conducted by the government or a part of some kind of online fraud. According to a report by Pune Mirror, the notification flashing on people mobile phones is part of a system through which the government aims to notify people in times of emergency such as flood or landslide around them. 5G Rollout in India Fastest Globally, by End of 2023 Country Will Be Ahead of Others, Says Ericsson Chief Borje Ekholm.

People Wondering If Emergency Alert Sent by Government:

Got this notification on my phone with a massive vibration. What is the emergency alert? pic.twitter.com/PSgaJsHeBe — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 20, 2023

@DoT_India received this notification several times. Please confirm that's it's nothing serious?? Many of us in society just got this notification on their respective mobile phones!!!??? pic.twitter.com/wNc10brghc — ᴘʀᴀʙʜᴀɴᴊᴀɴ ɴᴀʟᴀᴡᴀᴅᴇ (@PRABHANJANtwets) July 20, 2023

A number of mobile users have been getting this notification since this morning. Please provide details about this alert.@DoT_India @TRAI @Dot_CCAMahnGoa pic.twitter.com/vUdjXR3iQ6 — Activist (@activist_34) July 20, 2023

'Emergency Notification' Alert Part of Government System?

Emergency alert pop-ups from the Government have been flashing on everyone’s mobile phones. Everyone is wondering what these ‘wireless notifications’ are about. There is nothing to be sceptical about, as these are not fraud alerts. The Government has started wireless signals to… pic.twitter.com/5vLqlyuGcl — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) July 20, 2023

