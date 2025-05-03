The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Karunya KR-703 weekly lottery results of today, May 3, from 3 PM onwards. Kerala lottery players who purchased tickets for the Karunya KR-703 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Kerala. It is worth noting that participants can also check the winning numbers of the Karunya KR-703 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Today's Karunya KR-703 weekly lottery draw promises to be exciting as lottery enthusiasts await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

Kerala Lottery Result Today

