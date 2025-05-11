The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Samrudhi SM-2 lottery sambad weekly result of May 10, today at 3 pm. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Samrudhi SM-2 Lottery Result number draw on May 11, 2025, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People who bought lottery tickets for the Samrudhi SM-2 weekly lottery can check the names of the lucky draw-winning candidates here.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)