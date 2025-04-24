The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery will be declared at 1 PM on April 24. Lottery enthusiasts who bought tickets for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa. Watch Dear Mahanadi Thursday's weekly lottery results below. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result

