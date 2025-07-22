If you're waiting for the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery of today, July 22, then you have come to the right place. The Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery results will be announced shortly. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. It is worth noting that the first prize winner of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Goose lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Godavari, Dear Finch, Dear Dwarka, Dear Yamuna, Dear Toucan and Dear Narmada, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Goose Tuesday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

