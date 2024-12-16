The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery will be announced today, December 16, at 1 PM. Participants who purchased tickets for this draw can check the live results to see the winners. The top prize for today’s lottery is a whopping INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to catch the live draw and find out the names of the lucky winners. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Result of December 15 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today

