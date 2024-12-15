Nagaland State Lottery Sambad will announce the results of the Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery today, December 15, at 1 PM. The live draw will be streamed online, providing participants with the opportunity to check if they have won the grand prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the main prize, the ticket seller will be rewarded with INR 5 lakh. The results will be available on the official YouTube channel of Dear Lottery, where ticket holders can follow live updates. Stay tuned for the complete winners list as it is declared. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery Result of December 14 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming