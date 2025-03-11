The results for Nagaland’s Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery on March 11 will be announced from 1 PM onwards. Ticket holders can watch the live draw here to check the winning numbers. The jackpot winner will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legally permitted in 13 states, including Nagaland, where today’s draw is taking place.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)