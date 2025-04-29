The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery of today, April 29, shortly. Those who bought tickets for today's Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. The winner of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore, whereas the seller of the 1st prize ticket will get INR five lakh. It is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery is being played today. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)