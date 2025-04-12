The Nagaland State Lottery result of the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery of today, April 12, will be announced from 8 PM onwards. Lottery enthusiasts who bought Nagaland State Lottery tickets for the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery can watch the live telecast of Nagaland State Lottery here as the winners' names are announced. The 1st prize for the winner of the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, where the Dear Stork Saturday lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live

