The Nagaland State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery of today, May 3. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery of Nagaland can watch the live stream here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery is being played today. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 03 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)