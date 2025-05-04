The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery of today, May 4. Those who bought lottery tickets for today's Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery of Nagaland can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. It is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live

