The results of Sikkim State Lotteries Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery will be announced at 6 PM today, December 16. The first prize of the Sikkim State Lottery is INR one crore whereas 1st prize ticket seller will receive INR 5 lakh. A speculative lottery game, the results of Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Blitzen Monday will be announced from Sikkim's Gangtok. Those who bought tickets for today's Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming of Sikkim State lottery results as winners' names are announced. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 16, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)