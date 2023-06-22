Five passengers on board the submersible that disappeared in the North Atlantic while on a tour of the Titanic debris site may have ran out of oxygen and time during the rescue operation. U.S. Coast Guard authorities predicted on Tuesday that the Titan sub had about 40 hours of oxygen available, but as of Thursday morning, about 5 a.m. ET, that time has ended. Titanic Submersible Update: Rescuers Detect Underwater ‘Banging’ Sounds While Using Sonar to Search for Missing Tourist Sub.

Oxygen Officially Runs Out Missing Titanic Submarine

The missing Titanic tourist submarine now has officially ran out of oxygen.🚨 pic.twitter.com/Q9SlTgKGVq — Thee Pop Feed (@TheePopFeed) June 22, 2023

