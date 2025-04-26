The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather alert for Saturday, April 26, warning of persistent heatwave conditions across parts of North and Central India. Delhi will continue to reel under extreme heat with a high of 42 degrees Celsius, while Vidarbha’s Nagpur may see some relief through rain or thundershowers despite a blazing 43 degrees Celsius. Mumbai will witness a partly cloudy sky with a max of 33 degrees Celsius, and Chennai remains warm at 38 degrees Celsius with similar conditions. Bengaluru and Kolkata are likely to see partly cloudy skies with highs of 33 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively. Hyderabad will be under a generally cloudy sky with a chance of rain, thunderstorms or duststorms at 39 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Shimla will stay pleasant with a high of 26 degrees Celsius and light rain expected through the day. Weather Forecast Today, April 25: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

