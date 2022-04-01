The price of a commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 250 effective Friday, April 1. After the price hike, the cost of a 19-kg cylinder in the national capital stands at Rs 2,253 per cylinder. However, there has not been any increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders.

Check Tweet:

19 kg commercial cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. It will now cost Rs 2253 effective from today. No increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/h8acfRh6mn — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

