The NIA Court in Patna, On Monday awarded quantum of punishment for 9 convicts, out of 4 get capital punishment, 2 get life imprisonment, 2 get 10-year imprisonment and one got 7-year jail.

2013 Patna Gandhi Maidan serial blasts | NIA Court Patna pronounces quantum of punishment for 9 convicts-4 get capital punishment, 2 get life imprisonment, 2 get 10-yr imprisonment & one gets 7-yr imprisonment Blasts had occurred at venue of then PM candidate Narendra Modi’s rally — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

