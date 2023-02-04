A 3.2 magnitude tremor hit Amreli district of Gujarat's Saurashtra region. According to reports, there was no report of any death or damage to property. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits Ukhrul, No Casualty Reported.

Tremor Hits Amreli District

3.2 magnitude tremor hits Amreli district of Gujarat's Saurashtra region; no report of any death or damage to property — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2023

