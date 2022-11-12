Amid the ongoing assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, 51 out of 52 voters voted in the world's highest polling station booth in Tashigang, Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, a 98.08% voter turnout has been recorded at Tashigang. The voting for the state assembly polls began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm, with 7,884 polling stations spread across the hill state. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 105-Year-Old Woman Naro Devi Casts Her Vote in Churah Constituency.

98.08% Voter Turnout Recorded at Tashigang

