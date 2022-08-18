India moved a step further towards launching 5G spectrum in the country as Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the 5G spectrum assignment letter has been issued today on the 18th of August. '5G Spectrum assignment letter issued. Requesting TSPs to prepare for the 5G launch', said Vaishnaw.

Check ANI's Tweet:

5G Spectrum assignment letter issued. Requesting TSPs to prepare for the 5G launch: Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/6uzbz5wpAR — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)