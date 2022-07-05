In a shocking incident, a 16-feet long security wall in Thane's Mumbra area collapsed on July 4 due to incessant rainfall. Seventeen families from the Anil Bhagat Chawl have been temporarily shifted to the Thane Municipal Corporation school.

Check tweet:

