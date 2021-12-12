A 25-year-old actress was arrested by the Versova police for assaulting a minor house help. The actress reported assaulted the minor house help for delay in work. The accused allegedly beat the minor girl with sandals. The actress reportedly disrobed the girl and also took her videos.

Tweet By ANI:

