In yet another incident of sexual crimes against minors, a class 3 student was allegedly raped by a sports teacher in the New Ashok Nagar area. The parents of the victim said that their 8-year-old daughter was a class 3 student at a school in the area. According to the reports, counselling and medical examination of the minor are being conducted. "A case has been registered under sections 376 and 506 IPC and POCSO Act," said Delhi Police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Holds Minor Student Captive, Rapes Her in Aligarh, Accused Arrested.

Class 3 Girl Raped by Sports Teacher:

