A Delhi court on Thursday rejected bail to former JNU student activist Umar Khalid in a "larger conspiracy" case relating to the 2020 Northeast Delhi violence. Khalid was arrested on September 14, 2020, in connection with the case. He is currently imprisoned at Delhi's Tihar jail.

