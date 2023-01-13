A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Dindoshi police for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and he was arrested yesterday. Court has sent the accused to police custody. Gujarat: Youth Rapes, Impregnates Minor Classmate in Vadodara; Arrested

Check Tweet:

A man, Brijesh Pal (22) has been arrested after a 21-year-old woman accused him of raping her on the promise of marrying her. Case registered at Dindoshi PS. The accused was arrested yesterday and was presented in court, the court sent the accused to police custody: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)