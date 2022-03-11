Aam Aadmi Party's chief minister candidate Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Punjab CM. Bhagwant Mann to hold road show with AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on March 13.

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to take oath on March 16. He has invited Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony. He will hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 along with Delhi CM and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal (File pic) pic.twitter.com/EmPcEPvq0J — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)