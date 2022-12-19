In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a horrific accident left a man serious injured in Sindhudurg district. According to reports, the incident took place when the man left his scooter's engine switched on and his son accelerated the bike. Reportedly, the man suffered serious injuries to his back. In the video, the man can be seen with his son on their two wheeler. As the video moves further, the man suddenly falls flat on the floor after his son accelerates the scooter whose engine his father left on. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows why it is important to switch off the engine when a small kid is sitting on a two wheeler. Viral Video: British Tourist Hit, Flung in Air by Pickup Truck at Zebra Crossing in Thailand's Pattaya.

Watch the Shocking Video:

CCTV visuals from Sindhudurg: horrific accident leave a man serious injured.the man left his bike's engine switched on the son accelerates the bike and the man falls on the floor.Shows why it's important to switch off the engine when a kid is sitting #cctv #cctvfootage #ACCIDENT pic.twitter.com/gsHwgEMLgu — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) December 19, 2022

