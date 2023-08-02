Acharya College in Mumbai is embroiled in controversy as it faces backlash for reportedly prohibiting Muslim girls from entering the premises while wearing naqabs. The incident has led to a fiery protest outside the college gates in Chembur, with burqa-clad students out loud opposing the ban. The college's decision has sparked a debate over religious freedom and discrimination within educational institutions. Hijab Ban in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah-Led Congress Government Likely To Revoke Ban on Hijab in Educational Institutes.

Acharya College Mumbai Faces Backlash Over Naqab Ban

Breaking | Acharya College in Mumbai stops Muslim girls from entering premises wearing naqab. Ruckus erupts outside College in Chembur as buqua clad girls stand ground outside the gate in vociferous protest. pic.twitter.com/itsW0O8i2G — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) August 2, 2023

