In the latest development in the Adani-Hindenburg saga, Centre on Monday agreed to a committee to be set up by the Supreme Court to protect investor interests. It, however, requested to suggest the members for the committee. The centre also told the apex court that SEBI is competent to handle the Hindenburg Report fallout. Supreme Court on Monday was hearing a PIL that sought prosecution of Nathan Anderson of the US-based Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the US for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the "artificial crashing" of the Adani Group's stock value in the market. Hindenburg Report on Adani Group: Supreme Court Seeks SEBI’s Response, Asks ‘How Do We Protect Interest of Indian Investors?’.

Hindenburg Report on Adani Group:

Adani-Hindenburg row hearing in SC | SC asks the Centre to come on Friday & apprise it about the remit of the committee. — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)