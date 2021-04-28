Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India’s CEO, will be given Y category security. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued orders to provide Y category security on an all-India basis to Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla; CRPF to provide security to him. Click to Know About Types of Securities Provided in India.

