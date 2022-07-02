Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that after COVID-19, the financial figures of the country are very encouraging. "The country's exports have increased, FDI has increased in the country. In the last 8 years, many path breaking decisions have been taken in the country from GST to PLI," he said.

Check tweet:

After Covid-19, the financial figures of the country are very encouraging. The country's exports have increased, FDI has increased in the country. In the last 8 years, many path breaking decisions have been taken in the country from GST to PLI: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/WOE5eiZkWm — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)