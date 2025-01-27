A volunteer at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has been hailed for performing life-saving CPR on a devotee who suffered a heart attack. Farhan Alam Idrisi, a volunteer from Prime Rose Education Institute, swiftly stepped in to assist 35-year-old Ram Shankar, who had collapsed due to a heart attack. A video circulating on social media on January 27 shows Alam administering CPR, preventing a tragic loss. Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 100 Devotees Saved After Heart Attacks at Kumbh, 183 Critical Patients Got ICU Care.

Volunteer Performs Life-Saving CPR on Devotee at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Farhan Alam saved the life of 35-year-old Ram Shankar's in #MahaKumbhMela- Fulfilled the duty of humanity- Farhan Alam Idrisi of Prime Rose Education Institute saved the life of a devotee who had come to #Mahakumbh Mela by giving CPR when he had a #heartattack. pic.twitter.com/QLF0YN5uAC — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 27, 2025

